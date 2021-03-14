ASI dies of complications from injury suffered in accident in 2018

Mangaluru

14 March 2021 18:59 IST

B. Narayana Naik, 58, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Mangaluru Traffic West (Pandeshwar) police, on Sunday died of complications from a road accident injury that occurred in October 2018.

Mr. Naik had suffered head injuries while on patrol duty at Padavinangadi on October 10, 2018. He resumed duty after three months. However, a couple of months ago, he developed complications and got admitted again, and slipped into a coma. Mr. Naik succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

A native of Padakodi in Bantwal tauk, Mr. Naik joined the police in 1989 as a constable after completing PU. He was promoted as an ASI in September 2018.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Hari Ram Shankar, Vinay Gaonkar, and others paid tributes at the CAR grounds. Mr. Naik’s mortal remains were given state honours on the occasion.