Ashok Pai Memorial Institute overall champs at Alva’s Media Buzz 2020

Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial Institute, Shivamogga, won the overall championship in the two-day Alva’s Media Buzz 2020 organised by Alva's College, Moodbidri, near here from Friday.

The college got the first prize in four events (Short Film, Video PSA, Street Play, and Surprise Event) and second prize in one (Mad Ad). Srinivas University, Mangaluru, was the runner-up by, winning a total of three first prizes (Stop Motion, Comic Strip, and Film Review).

Speaking at the valedictory function, senior visual media journalist Jayaprakash Shetty said every individual has a great responsibility in building the nation and protecting the environment. He said the media has a great network in doing so.

He spoke about the importance of language and that it should not be a barrier for journalists. “Budding journalists should look at it not just as a profession, but should come into the field with love towards prosperity of society,” he said.

Ashajyothi Rai, chairperson of Aasare Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, said the face of media has become very complicated. She said the media must be unbiased and not be affiliated to any group. It should be the voice of the voiceless, she said. “The media should focus more on climate action and the changing environment. We have but one earth.”

Alva’s Education Foundation trustee Vivek Alva, college principal Kurian, administrative officer Balakrishna Shetty, Dean of Humanities K.S. Sandhya, Postgraduate Journalism Department coordinator Srinivasa Pejathaya and others were present.