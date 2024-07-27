As track restoration work continues, SWR cancels all services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector for three days

With the track restoration affected by landslip on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section taking time, the South Western Railway has cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector for three days.

Cancelled services include Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express Journey commencing on July 27 and 28 and Train No. 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express Journey commencing July 28 and 29; Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Panchaganga Express Journey commencing on July 27 and 28 and Train No. 16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express Journey commencing on July 28 and 29;

Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express Journey commencing July 28 and Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express Journey commencing on July 29; Train No. 07377 Vijayapura – Mangaluru Central Special Express Journey commencing on July 28 and Train No. 07377 Mangaluru Central - Vijayapura Special Express Journey commencing on July 29 are fully cancelled.

An earlier bulletin had announced cancellation of some more trains. They are, Train No. 16540 Mangaluru Jn – Yesvantpur Weekly Express of July 28 and Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Jn tri-weekly Express Journey commencing on July 28 are cancelled. So is Train No. 16576 Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur tri-weekly Express Journey commencing on July 29.

Train No. 07378/07377 Mangaluru Central – Vijayapura - Mangaluru Central Special Express Journey of July 28 is cancelled. The special trains between SMVT Bengaluru-Karwar-SMVT Bengaluru (Train No. 06567/06568) of July 28 are also cancelled.

The SWR has also cancelled Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express of July 27 and its pairing Train, 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express of July 28.

The landslips occurred at around 6 pm on Friday, July 26, following very heavy rains in the Ghat region. Senior officials have rushed to the spot and are closely monitoring the restoration work, the release said.