As many as 10 cruise vessels scheduled to call on New Mangalore Port this season

December 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the New Mangalore Port slated to host 10 cruise vessels this cruise season, the NMP Authority (NMPA) on Monday, December 4, organised a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders to enhance cruise tourists overall experience while in Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, India Tourism Bengaluru office Director Mohamed Farouk said cruise tourism is bound to boost the local economies through varied activities in which the cruise tourists get engaged. It would also improve revenue generation for the country and provide more employment.

NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana said a positive tour experience would encourage cruise tourists to share their experience back home thereby enhancing cruise liners’ visits to Mangaluru. Therefore, the stakeholders concerned should strive to provide the best of the experiences to cruise tourists.

Mr. Ramana urged the stakeholders to collaborate and align their efforts with the government’s tourism development initiatives. A statement from NMPA said the sensitisation programme was designed to raise awareness about the importance of cruise tourism and enhance collaboration among the various stakeholders involved in handling the cruise passengers and ships, with specific reference to the implementation of standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of cruise vessels and cruise passengers.

Cruise season at NMP kickstarts with the arrival of Seven Seas Navigator vessel on December 8, the authority said. With 10 vessels scheduled to call on NMP till May second week this season, the authority is hopeful of an increase in the number of cruise calls in the coming years. The port is also trying for domestic cruise calls to NMP.

The workshop was attended by agencies handling cruise vessels, including Customs, Immigration, Security (CISF), State government, Ship agents, Cruise lines, Tour operators, Port Health Officers (PHO) and senior officers of the Port. NMPA Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, CISF Deputy Commandant Rajendra Prasad Pathak, Karnataka Tourism Deputy Director N. Manikya and others.