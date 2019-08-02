As fishing holiday ends, new season begins on a dull note

Amid the poor monsoon and strike by fishmeal factory owners, the new fishing season commenced on Thursday after a 60-day fishing holiday came to an end on July 31.

“We are wary of a good catch as there were no turbulences in the sea during the monsoon that could have brought up more marine life,” said Nitin Kumar, president of Mangaluru Trawl Boat Meenugarara Sangha. About 50 vessels ventured into the sea on the first day of the season and many would follow every passing day, he added.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that it was natural during the monsoon for the sea to witness turbulences during which time marine life in the deep waters would have come up. Fishermen have very little hope this season as there were no turbulences.

He said that fishermen would get Kappe Bondas and Rani fish for catch during the initial days of fishing, for which the fishmeal factories are the major customers. However, the strike by All India Fishmeal and Oil Manufacturers and Merchants Association against the 5 % GST demand retrospectively from July 2017 has caused much anxiety among fishermen, Mr. Kumar said.

The association has said that members were not aware of the imposition of GST on fish-meal, which was exempt under VAT and Central Excise. GST authorities have now been demanding payment of GST retrospectively, which has not been collected by them and runs into crores of rupees, it said. GST officials have even attached their bank accounts thereby bringing transactions to a standstill, the association said.

Boats catch fire

Meanwhile, three fishing boats berthed at the engineering yard of the fishing harbour here caught fire on Thursday evening.

Personnel from Fire and Emergency Services doused the fire.

The extent of loss caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.