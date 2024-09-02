Arun Kumar Puttila gets bail in sexual harassment case

Puttila Parivara founder and BJP leader Arun Kumar Puttila obtained bail from a Magistrate Court in Puttur on Monday, September 2, in connection with a case of sexual harassment registered against him by the Dakshina Kannada Women Police in Puttur on Sunday, September 1.

Acting on the complaint of a 47-year-old woman, now residing in Puttur, the Women Police registered cases of sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation against Mr. Puttila.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she had been a fan of Mr. Puttila and was supporting his initiatives on social media. In June 2023, the accused called her to a hotel in Bengaluru and sexually harassed her.

Thereafter, he frequently contacted her and used to harass and threaten her. Mr. Puttila had also promised to look after the victim and her daughter, and used the victim physically and mentally, she stated.

The woman also stated that Mr. Puttila used to blackmail her claiming he had photographs, videos, and audio when both were together, to harass her. He, however, detached contact with the victim after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the victim said.

After obtaining the advance bail, Mr. Puttila told media persons in Puttur on Monday that he believes in the judicial system and would fight the allegations legally.

