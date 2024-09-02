GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arun Kumar Puttila gets bail in sexual harassment case

Published - September 02, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Puttila Parivara founder and BJP leader Arun Kumar Puttila obtained bail from a Magistrate Court in Puttur on Monday, September 2, in connection with a case of sexual harassment registered against him by the Dakshina Kannada Women Police in Puttur on Sunday, September 1.

Acting on the complaint of a 47-year-old woman, now residing in Puttur, the Women Police registered cases of sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation against Mr. Puttila.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she had been a fan of Mr. Puttila and was supporting his initiatives on social media. In June 2023, the accused called her to a hotel in Bengaluru and sexually harassed her.

Thereafter, he frequently contacted her and used to harass and threaten her. Mr. Puttila had also promised to look after the victim and her daughter, and used the victim physically and mentally, she stated.

The woman also stated that Mr. Puttila used to blackmail her claiming he had photographs, videos, and audio when both were together, to harass her. He, however, detached contact with the victim after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the victim said.

After obtaining the advance bail, Mr. Puttila told media persons in Puttur on Monday that he believes in the judicial system and would fight the allegations legally.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.