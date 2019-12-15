Artistes, academicians step up demand for ‘ranga mandira’ in city

Stepping up the demand for a ‘ranga mandira’ in the city, artistes and academicians, under the banner ‘Mangaluru Rangabhoomi’, staged a protest in front of Town Hall here on Saturday and urged the government to fulfil the pending demand.

A demand for a ‘Rangayana’ was also made during the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, K. Chinnappa Gowda, scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, urged the district administration to reveal how much funds have been made available now to build the ‘ranga mandira’.

He said that it should be built in such a way that it should be suitable to hold all kinds of theatre activities. The building should have infrastructure facilities to conduct training and have an archive. It should be a model building.

Mr. Gowda said that if funds reserved for the ‘ranga mandira’ had been diverted for other purpose, it should also be made known.

M. Prabhakara Joshi, former principal and Yakshagana scholar, said that the government should not give scope for another protest on the same demand in the city.

The ‘ranga mandira’ should also have an open-air theatre. The artistes are hopeful that the government would the demand, he said.

Kasaragod Chinna, former chairman of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy and theatre artiste, said that a site in Bondel identified for building the ‘ranga mandira’ is not far away from the city and it could be built there.

People should stop speaking negatively about the choice of the site at Bondel considering its distance from the business district area.

Writer Na. Damodar Shetty said that the demand for a ‘ranga mandira’ has been pending since 1982.

The protesters displayed placards demanding ‘ranga mandira’.

Earlier, Bhaskar Bangera sung a ‘paadana’ (a Tulu sung narrative). Hariprasad Karanth, a Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’, made Ganapathi ‘stuti’. Vinod Shetty and party staged a street play. Artists Ganesh Somayaji and Mohan Kumar drew an art work. An ‘ashaya geethe’ was also sung.