Artist Udyavara Madhava Acharya is no more

Mangaluru

08 December 2020 00:48 IST

Well-known poet, short story writer, choreographer, director, and theatre artist Udyavara Madhava Acharya of Udupi passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Monday. He was 80 and is survived by his wife, a son, and three daughters, including Bharatanatyam dancer Bhramari Shivaprakash.

He had served as a professor of economics at Bhandarkar’s College in Kundapur from 1965 to 1969, and later at Poornaprajna College, Udupi, from 1969 to 1996. His skills in writing short stories and drama came to the limelight during the 1970s. Mr. Acharya was active in the field of theatre and launched an institution called ‘Samuha’ through which he directed many dramas and ballets. His experimental theatrical works such as ‘Shabari’ and ‘Matte Ramana Kathe’ received many accolades. Mr. Acharya was a recipient of the State-level Rajyotsava award. His short story collections included Baagida Mara.

He directed dance dramas ‘Urvashi’ and ‘Nenapadalu Shakunthale’. Mr. Acharya was known as a person always keen to experiment something new in the Kannada theatre sphere.

Mangalore University had prescribed his book Paachaya as text for undergraduate arts students.

Mr. Acharya was a member of the then Karnataka Janapada Academy. He choreographed classical dance and Yakshagana performances for his theatre productions. Rangasthalada Kanavarikegalu, Hu Midi Haadu (for children), and Radhe Emba Gathe are his noted poem anthologies.