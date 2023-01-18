Artist M.S. Murthy, journalist Shivaji Ganeshan to receive Sandesha awards

January 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Artist M.S. Murthy, journalist Shivaji Ganeshan, and former Vice-Chancellors Chinnappa Gowda and Sabiha Bhoomigowda are among the eight persons who will receive the annual Sandesha awards in a function to be held in the city on February 7.

Mr. Murthy will receive the Sandesha Art award, while Mr. Ganeshan will receive the Sandesha Media award. Mr. Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University Hampi, will receive the Sandesha Literature (Tulu) award while Ms. Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Women’s University, will receive Sandesha Best Teacher award.

Novelist Raghavendra Patil from Belagavi district will receive the Sandesha Literature (Kannada) award, writer Andrew L D’Cunha will receive the Sandesha Literature (Konkani) award. Joyce Ozario will receive the Sandesha Konkani Music award, while Kotiganahalli Ramaiah will receive the Sandesha Education award. The Bengaluru-based Prerana Resource Centre will receive the Sandesha Special award.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sandesha Foundation Director Sudeep Paul said the awards will be presented at the function to be held on the Sandesha Institute premises. Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva will be the chief guest, while Chairman of the foundation and Ballari Bishop Henry D’Souza will preside over the event. Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and Udupi Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo will participate in the event, Mr. Paul said.