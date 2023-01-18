ADVERTISEMENT

Artist M.S. Murthy, journalist Shivaji Ganeshan to receive Sandesha awards

January 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Artist M.S. Murthy, journalist Shivaji Ganeshan, and former Vice-Chancellors Chinnappa Gowda and Sabiha Bhoomigowda are among the eight persons who will receive the annual Sandesha awards in a function to be held in the city on February 7.

Mr. Murthy will receive the Sandesha Art award, while Mr. Ganeshan will receive the Sandesha Media award. Mr. Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University Hampi, will receive the Sandesha Literature (Tulu) award while Ms. Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Women’s University, will receive Sandesha Best Teacher award.

Novelist Raghavendra Patil from Belagavi district will receive the Sandesha Literature (Kannada) award, writer Andrew L D’Cunha will receive the Sandesha Literature (Konkani) award. Joyce Ozario will receive the Sandesha Konkani Music award, while Kotiganahalli Ramaiah will receive the Sandesha Education award. The Bengaluru-based Prerana Resource Centre will receive the Sandesha Special award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sandesha Foundation Director Sudeep Paul said the awards will be presented at the function to be held on the Sandesha Institute premises. Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva will be the chief guest, while Chairman of the foundation and Ballari Bishop Henry D’Souza will preside over the event. Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and Udupi Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo will participate in the event, Mr. Paul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US