Artisans may benefit from housing schemes

Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Beloor Raghavendra Shetty interacting with officials of Namma Bandana at Namma Bhoomi, Hattiangadi, in Kundapur taluk.

MANGALURU

27 January 2021 01:09 IST

Handicrafts Corpn. Chairman Raghavendra Shetty to hold talks with Chief Minister, Housing Minister

Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Beloor Raghavendra Shetty on Monday said that he will discuss with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to bring artisans under government housing schemes.

Speaking after visiting Namma Bhoomi, a regional resource centre, and Namma Nalanda of “The Concerned for Working Children” near Hattiangadi in Kundapur taluk, Mr. Shetty said that he would also hold discussions with Housing Minister V. Somanna in this connection.

He said that he wants artisans to lead a life of self-sustenance even as the next generation too should take up crafts work and as such, he would always respond to their needs.

During the visit, Mr. Shetty interacted with Shivanand Shetty, Assistant Director of Namma Nalanda. He said that the corporation will partner with Namma Bhoomi too and extend support available from the State and Union governments to trainees. In the meantime, children of artisans in Udupi district too will get help, he added.

In the coming days, he will hear potters, sculptors, wood carvers, bamboo artisans, and seek adequate financial support from the State and Union governments for them.

The corporation is already operating “Gurukula” at Sagar where children interested in art crafts are being given training for two years. Besides bearing their boarding and lodging expenditure, the trainees are being paid ₹ 750 assistance.

Exhibition

Earlier, visiting the handicrafts exhibition organised at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt, Mr. Shetty said that the corporation will open a handicrafts emporium in Udupi at an estimated cost of ₹ 5 crore. A production unit will also start functioning at Kundapur in three months, he added.

The corporation has plans to open 12 showrooms in all across the State.

During a visit to the Guruvandana Pottery Product unit at Alur village in Kundapur taluk on Saturday, Mr. Shetty said that the corporation would strive to find suitable market for pottery products across the country besides encouraging cottage industry.

He will appeal to the Railway Minister to encourage pottery products on trains and at railway stations instead of plastic utensils. Mr. Shetty said that Karnataka Milk Federation too will be urged to use pottery products to market curd, ice cream and such other products.