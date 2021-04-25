Art teachers give a new look to the office of Assistant Commissioner with Warli art

A group of 11 art teachers from Bantwal and Puttur have given a new look to the office premises of the Assistant Commissioner, Puttur sub-division, by drawing traditional Warli paintings on it. These teachers from different schools have put up paintings depicting local culture and customs on the corridor of the second floor of the Mini Vidhana Souda in Puttur.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal said that the idea of getting the corridor painted with Warli paintings came to him after a discussion with his friend who is an arts teacher. “Apart from them giving grandeur to the premises, these paintings are easy to maintain. Hence, I was in favour of using the Warli art form for our office improvement project,” he said.

Mr. Ullal said that he had had a discussion with Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy and Puttur Block Education Officer Lokesh after the maiden Kannada Sahitya Sammelan of teachers from Puttur and Kadaba taluks, which was held in the last week of March this year. “Mr. Malleswamy and Mr .Lokesh agreed to provide a set of 10 art teachers. I took concurrence of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and the work commenced on April 8,” he said.

The group of teachers was led by Taranath Kairangala from the Government Secondary School, Manchi, Bantwal, and it comprised Jagannath Ariyadka from Government Pre University College, Kombettu; Prakash Vitla from Karnataka Public School, Kumbra; L.H. Goundi, Karnataka Public School, Keyyur; Jayalakshmi B. from Salmara School, Salmara; Sharada G. from Subhodha School, Panaje; Sucheth Sullia from Sandeepini School, Narimogaru; Srikanth Kambalakodi, Government Lower Primary School, Areltady, Savanuru; Charan Pudu, Government Upgraded Higher Primary School, Mukve; Keshava Mottetadka and Amit S.N.

The teachers used the time available after a long list of holidays from April 8 to do the work. Mr. Kairangala said that apart from depicting government schemes such as on rainwater harvesting and on scholarships and pensions, this art form was used to show traditional culture, incluing Aati Kalinja, Go Puje and Bhoota Kola. The office of the surveyor was shown with a drawing of the Surveyor. “We started work on April 8 and completed it on April 14,” Mr. Kairangala said.

Mr. Ulllal said that such beautification work will be taken up shortly on the first floor of the Mini Vidhana Soudha that comprises the Sub Registrar’s office and the office of Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor.