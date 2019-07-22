Art teachers draw on walls to highlight road safety

As part of creating awareness on road safety, art teachers are painting matters related to road safety on walls of schools by the side of national highways, State highways, and major district roads in Udupi district.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, last month.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Sheshashayana K., told The Hindu that the department had set a target of implementing this directive in 150 government, aided and unaided schools in the district.

“So far, we have succeeded in implementing this project in 121 schools in the district. We will cover the remaining schools soon,” he said. In the Kundapur Education Block, the process of painting has been going on for the last 12 days.

Ashok Kamath, Kundapur Block Education Officer, said that the schools have directed to bear the cost of the painting materials required by the art teachers.

The paintings will focus on issues of road accidents and road safety. By the side of the paintings, they have written traffic rules and measures for road safety.

Shivananda Swamy, art teacher, Government High School in Kedur village, said that five art teachers had formed a team in the Kundapur Block.

Since the paintings have been done on the walls and compounds facing the roads, they have drawn a positive response.

“The response from the students has been good. They are now more aware of the traffic rules and importance of wearing helmets not just for the rider of two wheelers but also the pillion riders,” Mr. Swamy added.