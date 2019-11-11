Art reinvents to suit technology: Dattani

“The relationship between art and technology is one of chicken and egg, and art often reinvents itself to suit the available technology,” said playwright Mahesh Dattani here on Saturday.

He was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural function of the third edition of Manipal Lit Fest organised by Manipal International Literature and Arts Platform, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, here.

Mr. Dattani said that human learning should be understood in three stages: naiveté, sophistication and decadence, which are integral in the process of knowledge production, art and the ability to comprehend.

The annual two-day lit fest revolves around the theme “Creative expressions in the digital world”. The fest has drawn people with varied professional backgrounds to discuss and comment on the transformative impact of digital media and the innovations sparked by digitisation of literature, performance and visual arts.

The permeating nature of digitisation means that other forms of art, including literature, are also affected by technological change. On this note, H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, who presided over the event, elaborated on how the reading experience has changed in the digital era.

He observed that sites such as Project Gutenberg increased the public’s accessibility to rare literature. He said that the experience of reading goes beyond the book itself and for him, and for many others, reading was a tactile process.

Dr. Bhat noted that the sense of holding a book, the unique scent of a library and falling asleep with a book in one’s hand were all integral parts of the reading process, all of which were conspicuously absent in technology.