Art Kanara Trust to hold exhibition of coastal artists’ works in Bengaluru

February 01, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Art Kanara Trust will hold ‘Transposing Experiences’, an exhibition featuring a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and installation art created by 17 coastal artists in Bengaluru on February 3 and 4.

The exhibition will take place at Bangalore International Centre (Gallery/Second Floor), Domlur, and will remain open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both the days.

The participating artists are Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, Jayavanth Shettigar, Jeevan Salian, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Praveen Punchithaya, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma S. Shetty, Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Shilpa Bhat, Umesh V.M. Venki Palimar, Vishwas M., and Wilson Souza.

Art historian Rajani Hebbar will inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the presence of speech language pathologist Pratibha Karanth, and conservation zoologist Ullas Karanth.

Showcasing a diverse array of artistic experimentation, the exhibition highlights the creative expressions of 17 artists hailing from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts.

Mangalore / arts, culture and entertainment

