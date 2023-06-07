HamberMenu
Art exhibition Drishya-Bandhavya begins in city

June 07, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Guests at the art exhibition in Mangaluru. The exhibition will be open for public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till June 10.

Guests at the art exhibition in Mangaluru. The exhibition will be open for public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till June 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Drishya-Bandhavya, an exhibition showcasing works produced during an art camp at Kottigehara village in Chikkamagaluru district in February 2021, began in Mangaluru on June 3 and will be open till June 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mangaluru has organised the exhibition in association with the K.P Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust and the Kannada and Culture Department, Chikkamagaluru.

Inaugurating the exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballal Bagh, Shreemanthi Bai Memorial Government Museum curator Dhanalakshmi Ammal praised the paintings on display and stressed the collaborative possibilities between the museum, INTACH, and the Art Kanara Trust.

Ivan D’Silva of Sahamata-Chikkamagaluru, B.C. Bapudinesh, artist and member of the K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust, and Intach Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu were the guests.

Mr. D’Silva explained the idea of the art camp held in 2021 and its importance. Mr. Bapudinesh expressed interest in organising similar joint ventures in the future.

Participating artists included Harish Kodialbail, Jeevan Salian, Lingaraj, Nayanamrita, Nemiraj Shetty, Rajendra Kedige, Reshma S. Shetty, Santhosh Andrade, Satish B. R., Sridhar M., Sulochana V., Suresh Chandra Datta, Suresh T. D., Wilson Souza, and Vishwas M.

Karnataka / Mangalore / arts, culture and entertainment

