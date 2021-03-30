Mangaluru

30 March 2021 00:43 IST

The Vitla Police have arrested a man on the charge of sexually harassing a minor boy.

A police release said here on Monday that the boy had been to a function with his parents at Idkidu at about 10.30 a.m. on March 27.

Hameed Maula of Kabaka lured the boy and took him to a secluded place and sexually harassed him. The boy, however, managed to escape and returned to his parents who then lodged a complaint.

