 />
Arrested Maoist Srimati seeks legal assistance to defend herself in a murder case

Published - November 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anti-Naxal Force personnel at Pittabail, near Hebri, in Udupi district where the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda took place.

Anti-Naxal Force personnel at Pittabail, near Hebri, in Udupi district where the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda took place. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Arrested Maoist Srimati, who is among the nine persons including deceased Maoist leader Vikram Gowda booked in the murder of Sadashiva Gowda in Hebri, has sought legal assistance to defend herself in the case.

The Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Karkala on Wednesday directed the Karkala Taluk Legal Services Authority to provide legal aid to Srimati.

Maoists suspected Sadashiva Gowda to be a police informer and he was kidnapped and murdered near Kabbinale in Hebri of Udupi district on December 19, 2011. A poster was found next to the body stating “right punishment will be given to police informers- Maoist”.

Apart from Srimati alias Unnimaya, the police named Vikram Gowda (now deceased) as prime accused. Pradeep alias Tungappa; John alias Jayanna; Mundagaru Latha alias Likamma; Sundari alias Geeta; Suma alias Chennamma; M. Vanajakshi alias Jyothi, and Prabha alias Hosagadde Prabha, were also named as accused.

Accused No. 6 Srimati and suspected Maoist Chandru of Tamil Nadu were arrested following exchange of fire between suspected Maoists and the Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team in Thalappuzha in Wayanad district on November 8, 2023.

On body warrant, Srimati was produced on February 14 before the court in Karkala, which permitted the police to further question Srimathi. Following submission of chargesheet against Srimati, the court ordered a split of the case against Vikram Gowda and eight other absconding Maoists. The court has to pass orders to commit the case of Srimathi to the Udupi District Sessions Court for trial in the murder case.

The death of Vikram Gowda in the police encounter in Hebri on November 18 is yet to come before the court.

Gowda is accused in 64 criminal cases in Karnataka and 50 cases in Kerala. The 64 cases include murders of suspected police informers Sadashiva Gowda and Venkatesh. He is among Maoists named as accused in the death of KSRP constable Mahadev Mane in exchange of fire in an encounter with police in Belthangady police station limits in 2011.

