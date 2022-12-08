Arrest of advocate in Bantwal condemned

December 08, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Bar association staging a protest outside the court complex in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Udupi Bar Association held a demonstration protesting the alleged police atrocity on a young advocate of Bantwal Bar on Thursday in Udupi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the members, association president B. Nagaraj said some police officers appear to be ignorant of law and behave like autocrats. Such officers recently arrested an advocate half-nude and claim what they did was right.

There are set guidelines about arrest in specific cases, he said, adding that the police have been yielding to political pressure. They need more training on handling theft cases, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If the police could behave in such a rude manner with an advocate, imagine the situation of a common man, Mr. Nagaraj said.

Senior advocate Mattar Rathnakar Hegde demanded sacking of the police officer who arrested the Bantwal advocate throwing all norms to the wind.

Mangaluru Bar Association president Prithviraj Rai said on the one hand, the arrest was a violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on arrest and on the other, police have disobeyed magistrate court order on conducting an inquiry regarding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US