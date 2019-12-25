Mangaluru

Arrangements for viewing solar eclipsetomorrow at Padua High School

Amateur Astronomers Association, Mangaluru, in collaboration with St. Agnes College and Padua Educational Institutions, will make arrangements for people to view the solar eclipse on Thursday on the premises of Padua High School, near Nanthoor here.

During the eclipse from 8.04 a.m. to 11.03 a.m., the annularity (ring portion of the Sun) will be seen for a short period of two minutes and 11 seconds from 9.24.9 a.m. to 9.26.20 a.m. To watch this, telescopes will be set up and sun goggles will be provided. Some basic studies of this event will also be taken up.

Prajwal Shastri of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics will be present to give important information.

Students from St. Agnes College and Padua Educational Institutions and Government B.Ed. College, who have been trained, will be helping people to get a better experience while viewing the solar eclipse, a release from the association said.

