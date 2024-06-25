Around 500 drug consumers and peddlers during last six months: Police Commissioner

Highlighting the seriousness of drug abuse, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said here on Tuesday that the city police booked about 500 drug consumers and peddlers under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in the last six months.

Speaking at an awareness programme against drug abuse at St. Aloysius Pre-University College, Mr. Agrawal said that cases booked by the police during the last six months was almost double than that booked during the entire last year.

Asking students to keep away from consumption and help in trafficking, he said it would be difficult to come out of the trap. Mr. Agrawal said that once persons become habitual consumers, they turn peddler to earn money to procure drug for his or her own consumption. He recalled that many parents have approached him to save their children from the drug trap.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan said that craving for narcotic drugs is a symptom of mental illness. There is a need to create awareness against drug abuse in very education institute, he said.

P. Vinitha Sekhar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate, said that India is a major drug trafficking region due to geographical reasons. Falling into drug abuse affects the entire family and society as a whole. There is a necessity to free India from drug abuse.

P.K. Mishra, Deputy Inspector General and Commandant, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka also spoke.

The programme was jointly organised by the Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate, with the district administration, the police department, and the Indian Coast Guard. It was organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is on Wednesday.