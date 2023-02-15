‘Arogya’ kits to be given to 223 gram panchayats in DK for testing non-communicable and other diseases

February 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

To take healthcare services to the doorsteps of people in rural areas in Dakshina Kannada, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, in association with the Health and Family Welfare and the Women and Child Development Departments, started issuing ‘Arogya’ kits to each of the 223 gram panchayats from Wednesday.

The kits comprising digital BP apparatus, glucometer, and other treatment aids are being issued to the gram panchayats under the State government’s Grama Panchayat Arogya Amurta Abhiyaana (GPAAA).

The Panchayat Development Officer, members of the panchayat health task force, and other health staff have to make use of these kits for testing people for hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, and other non-communicable diseases and refer the patients to the nearby government health facilities.

The department held a training for district level coordinators of GPAAA here on Wednesday. District-level coordinators will hold training for taluk-level GPAAA coordinators who, in turn, will train the panchayat task force and other local government health staff in implementing GPAAA.

Dakshina Kannada is among the 14 districts in the State where the GPAAA is being implemented.

Addressing the district-level GPAAA coordinators, District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha said as part of the abhiyaana, each person aged 30 and above has to be checked for blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis.

Those found positive for the non-communicable diseases should be referred to the nearest government health facility.

“The community health officers are already doing this in villages. Involving the health task force and other health staff in the exercise will help in effectively treating non-communicable diseases and other infections,” he said.

The health task force members should make people aware of maintaining a good lifestyle, promote nutritional initiatives, provide linkages to mental health services, and disseminate correct health information, he said.

Principal of District Health Training Centre H. Ashok said the PDOs should maintain the health devices in the kit in workable condition.

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary K. Anand Kumar symbolically launched the process of giving the kit to gram panchayats by handing over a kit to Lokesh, Executive Officer of Mangaluru Taluk Pachayat.

All 223 panchayats in the district will receive the kits in the next six days, he said.

In-charge District Health Officer B.V. Rajesh also spoke.