Arogya cards released for workers of SLRM units in Udupi

Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, released health cards or Arogya cards for regular health check-up of workers working in the Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) units in the district during the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting here on Tuesday.
SLRM units are functioning in about 50 gram panchayats in the district under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). About 100 gram panchayats were looking after dry waste management. Over 500 cleanliness workers were working in the SLRM and dry waste management units in the district. The zilla panchayat along with the Health Department would ensure that these workers get necessary medical treatment, vaccination and regular health check-up at the Primary Health Centres or Community Health Centres through the means of these Arogya Cards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.