Arogya cards released for workers of SLRM units in Udupi

Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, released health cards or Arogya cards for regular health check-up of workers working in the Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) units in the district during the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting here on Tuesday.

SLRM units are functioning in about 50 gram panchayats in the district under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). About 100 gram panchayats were looking after dry waste management. Over 500 cleanliness workers were working in the SLRM and dry waste management units in the district. The zilla panchayat along with the Health Department would ensure that these workers get necessary medical treatment, vaccination and regular health check-up at the Primary Health Centres or Community Health Centres through the means of these Arogya Cards.