Army recruitment rally inUdupi from April 4 to 14

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said on Monday that an army recruitment rally for eligible candidates from 11 districts would be held at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here from April 4 to 14.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting for the Army recruitment rally at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Prabhu said that youth from Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts interested in joining the Indian Army could participate in the recruitment rally.

The interested youth could apply for the army recruitment rally online till March 20.

Already, 15,000 youth had registered their names. For registration and details, the interested youth could log on to: www.joinidianarmy.nic.in.

Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from March 24 to 29. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the admit cards.

He said that the number of candidates from other districts was more, while the number of youth who had applied from Udupi district was low. “Joining the Army and serving the nation was a matter of honour,” he said.

He said that the youth who got recruited would be able to draw a salary of ₹ 38,000 in the first month along with other perks and facilities. Yet, the youth from Udupi district showed no inclination in joining the army.

The youth from the district should consider a career in the Army. Officers should encourage the youth from the district to turn up in large numbers as the rally was being held here, he said.

Mr. Prabhu directed the officers to make all arrangements for the rally, including breakfast, drinking water, cleanliness, shamiyana, installation of lights and barricades, safety, medical services and fire tender.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra, recruitment rally director F.P. Dubash and others were present.