Armed forces pre-selection training school for backward classes candidates to resume training sessions soon

August 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Setting speculations about the possible closure of the Armed Forces Training Schools of the Backward Classes Department to rest, the government on Monday, August 21, ordered the continuation of four-month training at the three schools in the coastal districts.

There was a lull after two batches of candidates underwent training in the Veera Rani Abbakka, Koti Channayya, and Henja Naik Armed Forces Pre-selection Training Schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. This had triggered rumours that the incumbent government had plans to close down the training schools.

The then Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary initiated the concept when the Central government came up with the Agniveer scheme. While three schools were opened in the coastal districts, the department had plans to open similar schools in other districts too. The idea was to encourage backward-class candidates to join the armed forces in large numbers.

Following the August 21 Government Order, the department Commissioner issued a public notification inviting applications from candidates on the same day. September 15 is the last date to submit applications for the next batch. Each of the three schools has the capacity to train 100 candidates for four months. While 30% of seats are reserved for candidates from respective coastal districts, the balance will be offered to candidates from other districts.

Eligibility

SSLC pass candidates aged between seventeen-and-a-half years and 21 years with a maximum family income of ₹2.5 lakh (for Category 1) and ₹1 lakh (for categories 2 and 3) are eligible to apply. Free board and lodging, track suit, a pair of shoes and uniform for physical training will be provided to selected candidates. Selection will be done based on physical tests. Candidates may submit the application forms to the backward classes welfare officers in the three coastal districts.

With a few lakhs of rupees is yet to be cleared for earlier training in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, the department is hopeful of the government paying it with the resumption of the training.

Udupi district backward classes welfare officer Hakappa Lamani said the training is being offered at the erstwhile pre-matriculation school in Brahmavara with ex-servicemen being the resource persons. His counterpart in Dakshina Kannada said the classes were conducted in the Government Karnataka Polytechnic premises in Mangaluru. The department is looking for premises outside Mangaluru that also has playground facility for the next trainings.

For details about submitting applications, contact BCW officers of Dakshina Kannada (0824-2225078), Udupi (0820-2574881), Uttara Kannada (08382-226589) or head office (8050770004).