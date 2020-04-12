Arecanutprocurement to resume today

In a relief to farmers, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, will resume procurement of arecanut in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, according to CAMPCO president S.R. Satishchandra.

The cooperative stopped arecanut procurement from farmers after the lockdown was announced as its main consumer market [in North India] had closed down. As both private traders and the cooperative sector too stopped purchasing, small and marginal farmers were in trouble with no buyers in the market.

Mr. Satishchandra told presspersons that initially it will resume procurement at its nine centres in Dakshina Kannada. The produce will be purchased at Alankar, Belthangady, Uppinangady, Kadaba, Nintikal, Sullia, Vitla, Puttur and Adyanadkka, also major arecanut growing areas.

He said that only 20 farmers can sell the produce in a day in a branch. The cooperative will purchase arecanut valued at a maximum of ₹ 25,000 from a member farmer per month. The procurement will be made from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grower members will have to telephone their respective branches of purchase and seek an appointment.

The restrictions on purchases are due to logistical and liquidity issues due to the extended lockdown. The entire market chain from procurement to consumer market has been hit due to the lockdown, he said.

He said that “hosa adike” will be purchased at ₹ 250 per kg and “hale adike” will be bought at ₹ 275 a kg.

The cooperative resumed procuring wet cocoa beans from farmers on April 9. There is no restriction on this, he said.