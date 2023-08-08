HamberMenu
Arecanut import from Bhutan will not destabilise domestic market, says CAMPCO president

August 08, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) said on Monday that the Union government’s decision to allow import of green arecanut from Bhutan will not destabilise the prices of arecanut in the domestic market.

President A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said in a release that some growers have raised concerns that allowing import may result in a drop in prices in the domestic market.

He said that the import from Bhutan accounts for a negligible quantity. “.... Hence it will not lead to any significant drop in prices of white arecanut (or chali) produced by local farmers...”

Mr. Kodgi said that his statement is aimed at alleviating unnecessary fears in the minds of arecanut growers and the import from Bhutan will not create any uncertainties in the domestic market.

