Are you exempted from quarantinerules? BJP asks Congress leaders

Taking on Congress leaders in connection with their violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, BJP spokesperson and former MLC Ganesh Karnik on Sunday asked them to clarify whether they have been exempted from the law of the land and rules thereof.

In a statement here, he said that president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the Congress Mithun Rai, who tested positive on July 17, should have been in home quarantine. But he participated in several programmes attended by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed in Dakshina Kannada on July 31.

He was seen closely mingling with many other Congress leaders, including the former Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and U.T. Khader on that day. In addition, the former MLC Ivan D’Souza, who also tested positive for the disease on Saturday, was seen with the Congress leaders on that day.

“When will the Congress leaders who were in contact with Mr. Mithun Rai and Mr. D’Souza go into self-quarantine?” Mr. Karnik questioned. He asked these leaders to clarify whether quarantine rules are binding on them or not.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khader, also MLA from Mangaluru, tweeted on Sunday that he was in self-quarantine for a few days days as he was a primary contact of Mr. D’Souza. He urged those who came in contact with Mr. D’Souza to get themselves tested if they developed any COVID-19 symptoms. Mr. Khader said that he has cancelled all his scheduled programmes and meetings.

Mr. D’Souza had on Saturday told The Hindu that he underwent a COVID-19 test with his wife on Tuesday which came out negative. However, he underwent another test on Friday and the result came positive on Saturday.

In a communique to media persons here on Sunday, the Department of Information and Public Relations said that Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has asked media persons who attended the Congress programmes to contact hospital if they developed any symptoms. Media persons who came in contact with Mr. D’Souza have been asked to go into self-quarantine.