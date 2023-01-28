Architects should celebrate Indian tradition of cultural landscapes, says architect Varna Shashidhar

January 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Landscape architect Varna Shashidhar on Friday, January 27, urged architects to celebrate India’s deep tradition of cultural landscapes, including sacred groves and biosphere that are spiritual preserves of people, in their work.

Ms. Shashidhar, an award winning architect specialising in regional contextual landscapes from Bengaluru was addressing architects of the city during “An Evening with Architect” programme organised by the Indian Institute of Architects, Mangalore-Manipal Centre, here.

The architect, who obtained her master’s degree in landscape architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, has extensive professional experience in the USA, Sri Lanka and India. Presenting case studies from her assignments, Ms. Shashidhar showed how even unattractive landscapes could be brought to life with insightful design and planting local flora with pollinating flowers, edible and medicinal plants that attract birds and animals. She concluded her talk by saying that architects should build connections, collaborate and explore opportunities.

Biological solutions

Moderating the second part of the interaction programme, Goa-based EP Kamat Group Founder and Managing Director Rajkumar Kamat introduced biological solutions provided by his company, including bio-digester toilets and sewage treatment plants that use inoculum bacteria that feed on human waste and filter out clean water that could be recycled for gardening and toilet flushing. He said, “Be passionate about protecting the environment through engineered products.”

Group’s Marketing Director Shreyas Nadkarni said EP Kamat uses the latest technology developed by government research institutions, including DRDO, IIT Madras and RV TIFAC. Waste Water Treatment Division head Mahesh Bakal said it was important to treat waste and effluent at the source. “The question is not about waste treatment but about where to throw the used water. Biological solutions applied at source can solve this issue,” he said.

Institute Chairman Venkatesh Pai, members Vraksha Baliga, Suprith Alva, Monica Kamath, Sarina Bhandary, Sunil Thalithaya and others were present.