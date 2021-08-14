Archana Jaivittal from Manipal for Special Olympics in Austria

Archana Jaivittal M.J. from Asare, a home for the specially challenged being run by Archana Trust and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is all set to participate in the Special Olympics World Championship Dance Sport 2021 at Graz, Austria, on August 19 and August 20.

She will be the sole representative from India in this category. Ms. Jaivittal is prepared for a 90-second classical solo category performance at the competition.

Through her long journey within Special Olympics, she made India proud when she bagged a bronze in swimming at the SOAP Regional Games held in 2013.

She repeated the feat in the Abu Dhabi World Games 2019 winning another bronze.

She is eager, and confident, to participate in this new category of Dance Sport that has once again brought her to the spotlight.

In 2015, she received the national award in the role model category by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, a release from MAHE said on Friday.

She left for Graz on Friday. Austria will welcome 80 athletes from 13 nations at the first Special Olympics Dance Sport World Championship.

Special Olympics athletes will compete in four categories — solo, duo, couples and teams within the four disciplines. They are ballroom, street dance, performance art, and speciality. Dance Sport was officially recognised by Special Olympics in 2019, the release added.