Approval for those attending marriages must

MANGALURU

21 April 2021 18:41 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday that those who have arranged marriages during the weekend lockdown (Saturday and Sunday) will have to get the list of guests attending the marriages approved by respective local urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

Addressing presspersons along with Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, he said that no other passes need to be obtained for those guests attending the marriages. Only a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony.

Guests travelling to marriage venues during the lockdown days should show the police and other government authorities at the check-posts the list containing their names along with the marriage invitation card and their identity proof (such as Aadhaar card). If there is no hard copy of the invitation card, its image and the image of the list approved by the urban local body or the gram panchayat containing their names received on WhatsApp can be used for the purpose, Dr. Rajendra said.

The Police Commissioner said that each traveller’s name should be there in the list approved and each traveller should individually show their identity proof. In case of hiring services of a driver to go to a marriage, such travellers will also be allowed to travel.

Mr. Kumar said that people can purchase essential commodities between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They should purchase them in their locality. If anybody misused the relaxation given by travelling without valid reason during the given period, action will be taken against such people.