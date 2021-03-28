Approach legislators to get issues resolved: Nalin Kumar Kateel

MANGALURU

28 March 2021 12:39 IST

Don’t approach courts and delay developmental projects, says the MP

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday urged people to approach legislators to get their issues resolved with regard to developmental projects instead of approaching courts that delay the projects.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for two twin railway under bridges (RUBs) under two railway lines and connecting four-lane road at Mahakalipadpu between Morgan’s Gate and Jeppinamogaru in Mangaluru.

The MP said people staying in areas where developmental works are being carried out would be inconvenienced during execution, but that it is only temporary for the good of the entire city. Referring to a complete halt of projects under the Smart City Project for three months due to court stay, Mr Kateel appealed to people to amicably resolve the issues with the help of elected representatives. Otherwise developments would cone to a stand still.

Demand for Mahakalipadpu RUBs was has been going on for more than three decades. While Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath could get the RUBs part sanctioned under the Smart City Project (₹30 crore deposited with the Railways), another ₹19 crore was arranged through MPLAD, Mr Kateel said. Contract was awarded to M/s Mugrodi Constructions, who have built the Gurupura bridge in record time of one year instead of two years recently. The RUB project top, Mr Kateel hoped, would get completed early, before the given time of one year. On the occasion, Mr Kateel felicitated Thukaram, who agreed to provide his 23 cents of land for road widening under the TDR scheme.

MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said the face of Mangaluru will completely change by 2024-25 with a host of developmental works being undertaken by MSCL, the government and the Mangaluru City Corporation. The MCC was able to get over 20 acres of land to widen over 200 km roads in the city, a unique achievement among city corporations in the city. People should join hands with the administration for developmental works for the good of mankind.

The MLA said he was working with the MP and the Railways to get another RUB constructed near Kannagudde for a road connecting Moobidri-Mangaluru highway with Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway. The road was being widened to 60 MTS and would join the Bengaluru highway near Padil skirting Bikarnakatte.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said the Mahakalipadpu RUBs would also help formation of the Netravathi riverfront road.