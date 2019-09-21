‘Appointment of district Ministers is CM’s prerogative’

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the district unit of the BJP, on Friday dismissed the allegation that five BJP MLAs of the district were responsible for the Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, not being made Udupi in-charge.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Hegde said appointing district in-charge Ministers was the prerogative of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. “It is not just Mr. Poojary, some other Cabinet Ministers too were not put in charge of their districts,” he said. Those making such allegations should also realise that Mr. Poojary, as MLC, represented the Local Bodies Constituency covering the local bodies in both Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, he said.

He said internal matters should be discussed within party forums, and the if there is any substance to the allegation, the party itself would take action. However, he claimed there were no differences of opinion in the party on this matter.

Mr. Hegde said that under the Rashtriya Ektha Abhiyan campaign of the party focussing on ‘One nation, one Constitution’, a public awareness meeting on the abrogation of Article 370 would be held in Manipal on Saturday.