Application of new technology to convert wet waste begins at Pachchanady

The application of Black Soldier Fly Technology to convert municipal wet waste into bio-compost has begun on a trail basis at the solid waste processing unit of Mangaluru City Corporation in Pachchanady.

At present, a city-based company, Ento Protein Pvt. Ltd., has taken up the project free for the corporation. It is one among the two companies — the other is Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. — allowed by the civic body to apply the technology on a pilot basis at the unit. The two companies were chosen by an expert committee appointed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Managing Director of Ento Protein Pvt. Ltd. Mohammed Harris told The Hindu that the company processed about 50 tonnes of municipal wet waste in the last 20 days by applying the technology in two batches. The civic body has allotted the company 7,000 sq ft of space in the unit.

Entomologist, Consultant and Chief Scientist with the company Nagaraj D.N. said that 300 kg to 400 kg of compost can be obtained by processing one tonne of municipal waste. However, the quantity of compost derived differed based on the quality and moisture content of the municipal wet waste. The compost can be used for farming and gardening.

The life span of each Black Solider Fly is up to 40 days to 45 days. They will not create any menace like a house fly, he said.

Meanwhile, Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. is yet to commence its operations in the unit.

The corporation decided to introduce sustainable feasible technology to process and manage its solid waste scientifically following a directive from the High Court of Karnataka in a public interest litigation petition. The Writ Petition was filed after legacy solid waste at the corporation’s dumping yard slipped due to heavy rain during August 2019 damaging houses and property of people residing nearby.

Later, the corporation invited expression of interest to manage its wet waste scientifically, to which 22 proposals were submitted. The expert committee selected two from among them to introduce the Black Solider Fly Technology on a trail basis to a maximum of six months. If the technology was found feasible, then the civic body will invite bids to process wet waste by applying the technology.