Appeal to name Surathkal-MRPL Road after Captain M.V. Pranjal and install his statue at Surathkal junction

November 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Rashtrabhakta Nagarika Vedike, Surathkal, appealed to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Tuesday that the Surathkal junction-MRPL Road should be named after the late Captain M.V. Pranjal and his statue should be installed at Surathkal junction.

Pranjal, son of M. V. Venkatesh, a former Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir recently. He was born and brought up in Mangaluru and had his initial education here.

A delegation of the vedike, led by Satyajit Surathkal, submitted a memorandum to the Mayor in this regard on the day.

He said that Pranjal had opted to serve in the Indian Army by choice and he should be honoured suitably by installing his statue and naming the road after him.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said in a statement that the Mangaluru City Corporation will be asked to take necessary steps to name Kottara Chowki junction circle after Pranjal. The MLA said that Pranjal had spent about 20 years in Mangaluru.

He said that the Amar Jawan theme park will also be built at Kottara Chowki.

