Appeal for setting up Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Teaching Hospital in coastal belt made

The Karnataka State Ayurveda Post Graduate Doctors’ Association, Bengaluru, has appealed to the State government to set up a Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Teaching Hospital in the coastal belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum submitted to Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, recently, the association said that presently Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ballari and Shivamogga have Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges with 150 to 180 beds. In addition, a 150-bed Government Ayurvedic Medical College has been proposed at Savanur taluk in Haveri district. An AYUSH University is coming up at Shivamogga.

Hence, the association requested Mr. Rao, who is also in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, to submit a proposal to the government to sanction the college to the coastal belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts offered excellent medical, dental, nursing, engineering and other professional education. Undivided Dakshina Kannada has performed exceptionally well on the Health Index and Human Development Index.

It said that ayurveda held a special place in the hearts of coastal Karnataka people. Ayurvedic treatments have proven to be effective for lifestyle disorders like obesity, type II diabetes, atherosclerosis, heart diseases, stroke, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, alcoholic liver diseases, skin diseases, PCOD, arthritis, auto immune disorders and computer vision syndrome without any significant side effects.

The association said that students interested in Ayurvedic medicine in coastal Karnataka have to travel to different districts and states to get ayurvedic medical education in government institutes.

It added that despite the popularity and effectiveness of ayurveda, people of three coastal districts have to depend on Kerala for affordable ayurvedic treatment. If the college and the teaching hospital is established in coastal Karnataka, it will provide better access to quality ayurvedic treatment for the people of coastal Karnataka, association president Manjunath Poojary and general secretary Ramaraju B. said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.