Apiculturists of Dakshina Kannada scouting for brand name to market honey

Leading commercial apiculturists of Dakshina Kannada have begun consultations among themselves on marketing honey produced and processed in the district under a brand name to showcase that it is a product of the district.

About 50 commercial beekeepers met under the auspices of Gramajanya Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) Ltd. at Puttur recently to discuss the matter.

One of the directors of the company Ramapratheek Kariyal told The Hindu that all beekeepers felt that a brand name helps in the marketing of the product. A final decision on the same is yet to be taken.

The apiculturists felt that there is also a need to fix a range of prices for the honey produced in the district depending on the quality. The beekeepers in the district now get an average ₹180 to ₹200 per kg while the purchasers sold it at higher rates outside.

He said that the honey produced by 50 keepers could be between 150 and 200 tonnes a year in the district. The exact quantity of production is not available anywhere as there are many other beekeepers.

The beekeepers felt that there is also a need for setting up a laboratory for testing the honey’s quality.

The FPC which is into contract farming of apiculture in Karnataka since 2021 is in the process of setting up a honey and bee wax processing unit with an in-house testing laboratory, cold storage and marketing centre at Puttur. The National Bee Board (NBB), under Mini Mission II of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, has extended financial assistance to it for the purpose through the Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium.

The FPC also makes value-added products of honey and bee wax.

‘Jhenkara’ brand name

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Horticulture beekeepers can approach the department to sell their honey under the ‘Jhenkara’ brand name and logo of the department. The brand name is owned by the department which has obtained permission for it from Trade Mark Registry. Those who would like to use the brand and logo will have to abide by certain conditions of the department.

Honey exported to Qatar

On the other hand, in neighbouring Kasaragod (Kerala) district, the Tulunadu Ecogreen Farmers Producer Company (FPC) Ltd. at Pallathinkal, Munnadi, has started the export of honey procured from farmers of Kasaragod district. The first consignment of 360 kg was sent to Qatar last week (November 19).

The technical support for the FPC is provided by Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod.

According to Annamma Joseph, Managing Director of the FPC, the company has 1,500 registered farmers and raw honey is directly collected from the farmers.

