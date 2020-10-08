Apartments in rural areas told to build waste treatment plants in three months

With a view to preventing the flow of untreated sewage into the open in rural areas, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat will direct multi-storeyed apartments to construct sewage treatment plants (STPs) on their premises. The gram panchayats concerned will issue notices to such buildings to get STPs built in three months, Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the general meeting of the panchayat here, Mr. Selvamani said that notices would be served on all apartments that were letting out untreated sewage into the open. “They (apartment owners/residents association) would be given three months to set up STPs. If they fail to set up STPs, the panchayats would take action,” he said.

Mr. Selvamani told reporters later that the panchayats would withdraw no objection certificates issued to such residential apartments. In case of commercial complexes, the panchayats would not renew trade licence.

He said that directions were issued to taluk panchayat executive officers to ensure documents under Forms 9 and 11 were issued by gram panchayats to the newly built multi-storeyed buildings only if they have STPs built as per set standards. “If we find that Forms 9 and 11 were issued to buildings without STPs, the executive officers concerned would be held responsible,” he added.

Panchayat member Mamata D.S. Gatty pointed out that many multi-storeyed buildings in Mudipu and other villages were letting out untreated sewage in the open. “Mudipu and other villages were fast developing. We should prevent such transgressions,” she added.

To this, Mr. Selvamani said that the State government has issued directions to take action against those who were letting untreated sewage directly into the river course. “Survey of the riverbed from Uppinangady to Thumbe is being done,” he said. A committee headed by a Range Forest Officer would submit a report about STPs that need to be set up in this region. “I will submit a report on this to the government in a fortnight,” he said.

When some members pointed out the lack of funds coming from the State government for development works in the district, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak said that the government was taking advances to complete the ongoing development works.

The panchayat council decided to hold a meeting on October 29 with revenue and forest officials to discuss about encroachment of lakebeds and other pressing issues related to the two departments.