Mangaluru apartment association accused of allowing breeding of mosquitoes

Health Department officers on Tuesday issued notice to the owners association of a residential apartment on Arya Samaja Road here after mosquitoes carrying malaria parasite and dengue virus were found breeding on projections over widows (overhanging eaves).

District Disease Surveillance Officer Navinchandra Kulal said that breeding of anapholes and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found in water accumulated on the projections of windows of a few flats on the fourth and the fifth floors of the apartment building. Mosquito larvae were found in the water stocked in plates placed below flower pots in the balcony of a flat in the apartment building. Dr. Kulal said that this apartment building adjoins a building where the office of Nagesh Padu, cameraman of a Kannada news channel, who died recently following a suspected dengue infection, is located. Dr. Kulal said that a member of the owners association of the apartment building was recently discharged following suspected dengue virus infection. There were a few cases of malaria infection in the locality. Dr. Kulal said that in addition to the notice, the Health Department has asked Mangaluru City Corporation to take action against the association for alleged negligence in clearance of mosquito breeding sites. The detection was part of the ongoing source clearance exercise taken up by the district administration, he said.