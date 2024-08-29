Anywhere registration enabled in Udupi and DK districts

With the government enabling anywhere registration of documents within districts, the administrations of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have announced the introduction of the facility in their respective districts with immediate effect.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari told reporters at Manipal on Thursday that the facility was introduced on a pilot basis in Tumakuru in 2011 and in Belagavi in March 2024. After the success of the trials and in tune with the 2024 Budget announcement, the government on August 23 issued notifications declaring sub registrars’ offices within the district as having jurisdiction to register documents anywhere in the district, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the facility, besides easing registration process, also ensures transparency and avoids delay. The public may choose the nearest sub registrar’s office for their convenience or an office where slots were immediately available. This also eliminates crowding in one particular office.

Thus, the sub registrars offices at Udupi, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Shankaranarayana, Byndoor, and Karkala have jurisdiction to register documents from anywhere within Udupi district.

Dakshina Kannada district

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan in a statement said sub registrars offices at Mangaluru, Muilki, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia, and Moodbidri, have jurisdiction to register documents from anywhere in Dakshina Kannada district. The move also reduces the burden on the staff working in sub registrars offices, he noted.