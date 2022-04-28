Any more mishap at St. Mary’s Island will result in tourists being prohibited: CMC Commissioner

Despite there being several safety measures at the Island, tourists violate the same resulting in mishaps

The Udupi city administration has warned of prohibiting entry of tourists if any more untoward incident happen at St Mary’s island, off Malpe, in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Malpe Tourism Development Committee is contemplating prohibiting the entry of tourists to St. Mary’s island if any more untoward incidents happens, cautioned committee secretary and Udupi City Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty on Thursday.

He was responding to Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan’s query on the safety of tourists at the island in the light of recent deaths of five tourists in and around the island at the ordinary meeting of Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC). Mr. Kanchan sought to know the steps taken by the administration to ensure safety of tourists in and around Malpe.

Mr. Shetty said one more meeting of the committee was held presided by the Deputy Commissioner after the incident. Several safety measures were already put in place at the island, including safety fences at dangerous locations, imposing fine on tourists entering into the sea after crossing the safety fences, identifying selfie points at four safe places in the island, sensitising tourists about the dangers while entering the island, and the contractor ensuring not more than 500 tourists congregate on the island at a particular time.

Councillor Vijay Kodavoor raises an issue at the ordinary meeting of the City Municipal Council chaired by CMC president Sumithra Nayak in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Despite these measures being in place, tourists continue to violate the norms resulting in mishaps, he regretted. Therefore the committee has decided to prohibit entry of tourists altogether into the island if any more mishaps occur, Mr. Shetty said.

Meanwhile, several members took officials to task for the haphazard execution of the Varahi drinking water pipeline. Councillor Prabhakar Poojari said the ₹300 crore worth project seeking to provide drinking water to the city was not being executed properly.

Trenches dug up for laying the pipeline were left open threatening road users during the monsoon. Celina Karkada and Krishna Rao Kodancha too joined Mr. Poojari. Responding to this, Mr. Shetty asked members to give written complaint on such issues while he would make spot visits to address the issue.

When the Commissioner sought passing of ₹4.83 lakh bill towards capturing and neutering stray dogs, Mr. Kanchan said many stray dogs remained not being neutered in several wards in the city. There was no need to control the population of stray cats as discussed earlier in the council; but stray dogs should be controlled, he said.

CMC President Sumithra Nayak said the coffer dam built for construction of a vented dam-cum-culvert at Matadabettu was directed to be removed following complaints of water in open wells in the area getting contaminated. There was uninterrupted flow of water in Indrani rivulet, she said.

Vice-president Lakshmi Manjunath and others were present.