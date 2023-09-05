Anupam Agrawal is new Mangaluru Police Commissioner

September 05, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 2008-batch IPS officer Anupam Agrawal has been posted as the new Mangaluru Police Commissioner replacing incumbent 2011-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, who was posted to Mangaluru in February, 2023.

Mr. Agrawal, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. was earlier Deputy Inspector-General of Police of North Eastern Range. He first served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Davangere and then as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Belagavi. He has also served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ramanagara and Vijayapura districts. He has also worked as Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports..

Among the 34 other IPS officers transferred on Tuesday included 2018-batch IPS Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru. Anshu Kumar Srivastava, who has been posted as Superintendent of Coastal Security Police, Udupi. He replaces Abdul Ahad, who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru. The 2014-batch IPS Officer K. Arun has been posted as Superintendent of Udupi, replacing incumbent 2015-batch IPS officer Akshay Machhindra Hakay.

Decrying the government’s order to transfer Mr. Jain, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said in a statement that the government has transferred the official who effectively curtailed operations of drug peddlers and efficiently maintained law and order. Mr. Jain worked with a commitment to bring youth of the district out of drug abuse. By transferring Mr. Jain, the government has indirectly supported those behind the sale of drugs and other illegal activities.

“If the sale of narcotic drugs turns rampant and the future of youth gets spoilt, the government will be solely responsible for it,” the MLA said. The government should give Mr. Agrawal a free hand for the police to deal with narcotic drugs and other illegal activities, Dr. Shetty said.