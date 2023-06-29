Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited issues legal notice to MCC; warns to stop waste collection in city if ₹60 crore dues not cleared

June 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited on Thursday, June 29, got a legal notice issued to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) stating that it will not be in a position to continue solid waste collection and transportation in the city from August 1, unless MCC clears all admitted dues in full and final quittance.

The firm further said that it is unwilling even to consider extension of the contract term “even if the corporation is interested to extend the same under whatever nomenclature, arrangement, circumstances or conditions.”

Advocate Vivekananda Paniyala, in the notice, said MCC has failed to pay admitted legitimate outstanding bill of ₹60.85 crore towards reimbursement of the differential amount of minimum wages paid by the firm to employees. In addition, huge arrears of bill amount pertaining to quarterly escalation and monthly bills is deliberately kept pending. Illegal and arbitrary deductions, penalties and retention at the whim and fancy of the corporation has further burdened his client with financial crisis.

Mr. Paniyala pointed out that the term of contract between the corporation and the firm expired on January 31, 2022. The government and the corporation extended the term by one year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Due to helplessness and inability of the corporation to make alternate arrangements, the contract was further extended by six more months, to July 31.

While asking for settlement of outstanding amount with interest at the rate of 18% per annum, Mr. Paniyala told the corporation to make alternative arrangements for solid waste management in Mangaluru city. This notice should be treated in proper perspective and the corporation should make proper arrangements in the larger interest of the public. The notice is nothing but reiteration of the stand that has already been taken by the firm and already conveyed to the corporation, Mr. Paniyala stated.

