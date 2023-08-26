Anticipatory bail granted to VHP, Bajrang Dal leaders in hate speech case

August 26, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Udupi, has granted anticipatory bail to Vishwa Hindu Parishad State Secretary Sharan Pumpwell and Bajrang Dal Dakshina Kannada district president Dinesh Mendon in connection with the case registered by Udupi police for their alleged provocative speech made in Udupi recently.

The Judge Shantaveer Shivappa said in event of arrest in connection with the case the two should be released on execution of personal bonds for ₹ 50,000 with one surety for the like sum.

Among the conditions, the Judge asked Pumpwell to comply with earlier order of High Court passed in Criminal Petition 1603/2023 barring him from moving outside Dakshina Kannada without prior permission of the court. The two have also been directed not to hamper the investigation and trial and cooperate with investigation officer with the investigation of the case. They should not threaten prosecution witnesses and tamper prosecution evidence, the Judge said in his order dated August 23.

The Udupi Town Police sou motu registered case against Pumpwell and Mendon for their alleged provocative speeches following protest march on August 3 in Udupi in connection with alleged voyeurism involving three paramedical diploma students. Pumpwell was booked for reported his call to women to take up arms when those from fraternity are in danger. Mendon was booked for his alleged threat of attacks on Muslim community if they do not stop from meddling with affairs of Hindus.

Meanwhile, second Additional District and Sessions court has posted to September 4 for orders on anticipatory bail filed by Bajrang Dal Mangaluru Division Joint Convenor Puneet Attavar and Bajrang Dal Karkala Unit Convenor Sampath Kariyakallu.

The Karkala Town police had suo motu registered cases for their alleged provocative speeches during the public meeting held as part of Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din on August 13 in Karkala Town. The two were booked under Sections 505 (1) (B), 505 (1) (C) and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code.

