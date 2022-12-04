Anticipatory bail granted to person accused of downloading pornographic content

December 04, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The second Additional District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru, has granted anticipatory bail to Prashanth alias Prashanth Pachhu of Mulky, who is accused of downloading child pornographic content and sharing it on social media.

A cyber tip line report from Karnataka State Cyber Crime Division pointed out at downloading of child pornographic content on the Facebook account linked to Prashanth on January 28, 2021 and the same being shared through messenger to a Gmail account.

Mulky Police Inspector P. Maruthi took cognizance of the report and registered a suo motu complaint against Prashanth for the offence punishable under Section 67 (B) of Information Technology Act. This case is pending before Civil Judge and JMFC court, Moodbidri.

Prashanth filed an application before the Sessions Court under Section 438 of Criminal Procedure Code seeking bail in anticipation of his arrest.

Allowing his application, judge K.P. Preethi in her order dated December 1 said punishment for the alleged offence under Section 67 of the IT Act was only three years.

Relying on the decision of the High Court to grant bail in a similar case, the judge said there was no prima facie case made out by the prosecution to reject the anticipatory bail petition. The apprehension of the prosecution can be met by imposing stringent conditions on Prashant, the judge said.

The judge said Prashanth will be enlarged on bail in case of his arrest by Mulky police in the case. Prashanth has to execute personal bond for a sum of ₹1 lakh with one surety for the like sum. Among the conditions imposed by the court include direction to Prashanth to appear before the police within 10 days of the order.