Anticipatory bail granted to co-operative society’s Directors, manager

January 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shantaveer Shivappa, on Monday, January 16, granted anticipatory bail to two directors and the manager of Udupi’s Kamalakshi multipurpose co-operative society, which is accused of cheating customers of the deposit amount.

The Judge granted anticipatory bail to Society’s directors B.V. Balakrishna and his wife B. Sujatha and to manager Asha Rao.

B.V. Balakrishna is the brother of B.V. Lakshminarayana, the President of the Society, who is accused of not returning depositors the money amounting to more than ₹100 crore. A case was registered against Lakshminaraya and other persons of the society at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police. Lakshminarayana was arrested from a hideout in Brahmavar on December 28, 2022. He was accused of offence punishable under Section 9 of Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

In separate petitions filed under Section 438 of Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Balakrishna, Ms. Sujatha and Ms. Rao contended that they apprehend arrest by the police in the case. Mr. Balakrishna and Ms. Sujatha said they were unaware that they were directors of the society. Ms. Rao said Lakshminarayana managed all affairs of the society.

Allowing the applications, the Judge said the three should be released soon after their arrest on execution of personal bond for ₹1 lakh. They have been directed, among others, not to hamper the investigation and cooperate with investigation officer during investigation.

