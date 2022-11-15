  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-tollgate protest to continue till toll collection is stopped at Surathkal

November 15, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla addressing a gathering at the dharna site in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla addressing a gathering at the dharna site in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The day-and-night non-stop dharna demanding the closure of the toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on National Highway 66 will continue till the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stops toll collection, Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Convener Muneer Katipalla said here on Tuesday.

As the dharna entered the 19th day, Mr. Katipalla said that people of Tulunadu have endorsed the struggle with the highest number of people participating on Tuesday. There is no going back from the dharna that will continue till the demands are met, he said.

He said that the urgency shown by Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel in thanking the government for cancelling the Surathkal Toll Plaza is not visible in the actual implementation of the gazette notification. The response of the general public was vehement on Tuesday after they learnt about the gazette notification.

Mr. Katipalla said that the MP who facilitated hundreds of crores of rupees toll collection unauthorisedly at Surathkal is keen on thanking the government for stopping collection. BJP leaders who were rushing to claim credit for the closure of the toll plaza did not have any interest in getting the plaza closed earlier. Even after three days of the gazette notification (November 11), toll collection continues unabated, he said.

He reiterated launching of an intensified struggle if toll at the Hejmady Toll Plaza on NH 66 is hiked exorbitantly thereby shifting what he called extortion from Surathkal to Hejmady. The BJP should not facilitate such a move, Mr. Katipalla said.

The former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, Fr. William Martis, the former ZP member Shahul Hamid, councillor Abdul Rauf, the former corporation councillor Pratibha Kulai and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.