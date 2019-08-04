Anti-drug campaign launched

Prithvi Ambar, Tulu and Kannada actor, launched the ‘selfie with signature’ campaign, as part of the Anti-Drugs Month, organised by the district police and other organisations, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambar said that youth usually start taking drugs out of curiosity, peer pressure or family problems. “Later, they get addicted, and to obtain money to buy drugs, they get involved in crime. These persons are then likely to develop mental and physical problems,” he said.

Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, said that a student was arrested with 5 kg of marijuana recently. He got into the habit owing to peer pressure and later started selling drugs to make money so that he could purchase more drugs.

“Consumption of drugs is addictive. The police have held 90 awareness programme on this issue in the district. Students should take this message to their friends and family members,” Ms. James said.

Later Mr. Ambar signed a white board. He wrote: ‘Say a big ‘No’ to drugs.’ Ms. James wrote: ‘Say no to drugs, say yes to life’.