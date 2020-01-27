Anti-doping programme

The Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE), along with the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA), is conducting an anti-doping awareness programme for physical education teachers of Primary and Higher Secondary section of Udupi in Manipal on January 28.
Around 500 teachers will be participating in this event. Resource-persons from NADA will provide training which will include overview of doping, etc.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.