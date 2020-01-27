Anti-doping programme

Mangaluru

The Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE), along with the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA), is conducting an anti-doping awareness programme for physical education teachers of Primary and Higher Secondary section of Udupi in Manipal on January 28.

Around 500 teachers will be participating in this event. Resource-persons from NADA will provide training which will include overview of doping, etc.

