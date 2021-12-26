Anti-conversion Bill unlikely to get judicial approval: Khader

There are lacunae in the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill and is unlikely to get approval from the judiciary, said U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA, here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said the Bill goes against the basic tenets of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Religion and if it is enacted, the courts will strike it down. “The Government knows this, but still is going ahead with the process of enactment as they want to give an impression to people that they are against forceful conversion,” he said.

Mr. Khader said the Bill has been passed in the Legislative Assembly, where the State Government failed to give a substantive reason for bringing it when there are legal provisions to act against forceful conversion. The Government failed to place statistics on the number of cases of forceful conversion reported in the State.

Claiming that the Bill that has been passed in the Assembly is different from the Draft Bill prepared when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, Mr. Khader said the present Bill encourages third parities to question religious conversion. This Bill will lead to victimisation of institutions, which offer free treatment and education facility for the needy, who can be dragged to the court on false grounds that they are offering free service to those who get converted, Mr. Khader said

The Congress, he said, is against forceful conversion and there are provisions in the Indian Penal Code to act against such conversions. Basavaraj Bommai’s Government is not really committed towards rightfully preventing forceful conversion, he said.